DUBAI - Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina produced another upset by beating second seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1) 6-3 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday to move into the semi-finals.
Having kocked out Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, the 20-year-old Rybakina struck 33 winners and 11 aces to oust Pliskova for the first top-five win of her career.
"I didn't really think if she's number two (or) three, doesn't really matter for me," Rybakina said. "I always try to do my best.
"I thought that I will have problems with the serve because indoors it's a different feeling. I'm surprised with my serve, that I'm really doing good."
Pliskova said she "didn't do that much wrong" on the day but Rybakina was on point, winning 80% of her first serve points and firing powerful winners past her Czech opponent.