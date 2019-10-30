HONG KONG – U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will have a scan on her injured left knee before deciding whether she will continue at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen following her retirement from her match against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old sustained the injury in the third game of her second round-robin meeting and, although she continued to the end of the set with her knee heavily strapped, she retired after sustaining a 6-3 loss.
"I stepped weirdly on a return," said Andreescu, who lost her opening game against Simona Halep on Monday. "I heard my knee crack. It kind of went inwards. Putting pressure afterwards on it really bothered me. I could barely bend my knee.
"But I fought with the pain as much as I could. At some point an athlete has to say 'stop' and just listen to their body. That's what I did."
Andreescu took an injury time out that lasted more than eight minutes before returning to action, having won the first two games and looking in good form.