HONG KONG – Naomi Osaka's struggles at the WTA Finals continued on Tuesday as the world no. 3 was forced to withdraw from this year's tournament in Shenzhen with a shoulder injury.
Her exit from the competition comes two days after the Japanese right-hander won her opening match against Petra Kvitova, the first time she had secured victory at the season-ending competition.
“It's not ideal,” said Osaka, who lost all of her matches on her debut in Singapore 12 months ago.
“This is the second time I had to withdraw from the finals. I mean, the last time I at least played, so a retirement instead of a withdrawal.
“It kind of sucks because I thought I was playing well. I definitely wanted to win here.”