HONG KONG – Defending champion Elina Svitolina became the first player to secure a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Simona Halep while Bianca Andreescu retired injured in her meeting with Karolina Pliskova.
The 19-year-old U.S. Open champion pulled out after the end of the first set having lost 6-3 after suffering an injury to her left knee midway through the third game.
Andreescu had won the first two games but struggled after a lengthy medical timeout left her with a heavily strapped leg and she conceded defeat after Pliskova fired down a set-winning ace in the ninth game.
“I was actually looking forward to this match because I think I started well with a good match against Svitolina,” said Pliskova, who lost her opener against the Ukrainian in straight sets.
“I was really pumped for today but I'm sorry she had to retire.