BRISBANE – American Danielle Collins stunned former champion Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-1 in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Monday as Germany's Angelique Kerber also bowed out.
World number five Svitolina entered the match as heavy favourite to progress but looked far from her best and failed to convert any of her four break points in the opening game.
Collins took her chances with aggressive hitting to grab an early break and went on to claim five consecutive games and clinch the opening set.
Fourth seed Svitolina struggled with her first serve throughout the match and Collins targeted her soft second serves to dominate the second set.
After losing the first game, Collins powered through six straight games to seal victory in 56 minutes.