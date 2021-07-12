Tennis star Naomi Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

TOKYO – Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls.

"It's such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big," Osaka, who grew up idolizing 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, said in a statement.

Breaking records and inspiring the next generation🎾We are proud to announce athlete and change maker @naomiosaka as the newest #Barbie Role Model doll! #YouCanBeAnything https://t.co/MWvQjGNIdd pic.twitter.com/Oceg1EZnL0 — Barbie (@Barbie) July 12, 2021

Mattel's tie-up with Japan's Osaka is the latest example of brands becoming more comfortable with taking a stand on social issues and banking on partnerships with female athletes to pull in new customers.

In April, Gap Inc's Athleta brand signed four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles for a new apparel partnership, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.