WELLINGTON – Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over fellow American Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Williams now has the opportunity to sweep both titles at the Auckland Tennis Centre, having also advanced to the doubles final with good friend Caroline Wozniacki.
They will face the American duo of Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend later on Sunday.
The victory gave Williams her 73rd WTA title and broke a near three-year drought, despite having appeared in five finals since she clinched her 23rd Grand Slam crown with a win at the Australian Open in 2017.
Williams is chasing Australian Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, but has lost two Wimbledon and two U.S. Open finals since her 6-4 6-4 victory over elder sister Venus in Melbourne.