WTA seeks 'more time' before decision on European clay season

MUMBAI – The Women's Tennis Association may seem out of step with other sports bodies in stopping short of a wholesale suspension to its calendar but the WTA says it is to give themselves more time to make informed decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP suspended its professional men's tennis tour for six weeks on Thursday before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed all its events until April 20.

The WTA, which runs the women's tour, initially said it would not follow the ATP before cancelling tournaments in Charleston, Guadalajara and Bogota.

“The WTA has an obligation to its members (both players and tournaments) to provide playing opportunities and we feel it's best if we can offer a bit more time to see if such playing opportunities can take place,” a WTA spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday.

The ITF also suspended the revamped version of the Fed Cup Finals - the equivalent of the men's Davis Cup - scheduled for Budapest in April, while this month's Indian Wells tournament in Southern California was cancelled at the last minute.