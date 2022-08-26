Morgan Bolton The dream still beats in Jordy Smith's soul to become an Olympian.

Story continues below Advertisement

“That is a guarantee … for sure,” said the 34-year-old pro surfer without the slightest hesitation, casting his positive vibes towards Paris where surfing will make its second appearance at the Olympic Games. Smith had qualified for Japan 2020, but due to injury the Red Bull athlete had to pull out of participating at the Covid-postponed Games last year. Instead, Smith was forced to watch the surfing event at Tsurigasaki Beach, some 60km outside Tokyo, from the sidelines. It was not all doom and gloom though, Smith admitted on Friday in a media briefing with Independent Media, as he got to watch compatriot Bianca Buitendag claim a silver medal in the women’s division.

“It was a blessing in disguise in a way,” Smith further admitted on getting injured, “because I have come back a lot stronger than I was before. You live and you learn.” On the now retired Buitendag, Smith enthused with a sense of pride regarding her accomplishments, saying: “I was more bummed for her just because I wanted her to win. “I thought she had done all the work and I felt like she deserved it but you know, Mother Nature on that day – and most days – it is up to her to decide when she delivers. That day for (Buitendag) was just a tough one. Silver is better than bronze,” Smith said with a wry smile.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Video: Surfing will return to the Games in 2024, and while Smith revealed that he has seen a notable uptake in the sport internationally, he is yet to see such enthusiasm in South Africa. He admits that there is work to be done for surfing to stick in the consciousness of South Africans and that it must start from foundation level. “All sports start at grassroots development from a very young age and I think it has, actually, a lot to do with the schooling and education system. It doesn’t really accept it much as they are more along the lines of stick and ball sports.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Almost any school you go to will have cricket, rugby, hockey, soccer and very few have aquatic sports like surfing or lifesaving; or ocean knowledge, like swimming, as an option … "That is where the infrastructure comes in around the country for people to be involved, such as surf clubs in the same way they have with rugby or soccer clubs. It is those types of things that will only help benefit and grow the sport. "Currently, we don’t have any of that. It is something we must work toward in the future and something that I will definitely get behind and support.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Of course, the onus is not entirely on Smith and Co. Sascoc also has a responsibility in aiding surfers in the country to reach the Olympics, but Smith revealed that the national sporting body’s input has been poor at best. Said Smith emphatically when asked if Sascoc has been any help, regarding Olympic aid: “No. For the 2021 Olympics they helped a little bit but mostly, on the surfing side, it has been pretty dismal.” Putting that indifference behind him and moving towards a positive note, Smith further revealed his two-year plan ahead.

"I will be at the world surfing championships going for world titles,” Smith revealed. “Obviously, I have Olympic gold in my sights for 2024 and that will be in Tahiti (in the overseas territory of French Polynesia), which I just came from a few days ago. So, there are a lot of positives. We have got some new events being added to the tour and that is really exciting." “Ja, and then, just raising my family. I’ve almost got a two-year-old boy, so I’m spending as much time with him as I can. I’m putting one foot in front of the next, trying my hardest.”