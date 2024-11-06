The Proteas get ready to “take-off” with FlySafair

One of the country’s leading low-cost airlines, FlySafair has announced a three-year partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA) which will see it being the official domestic carrier of the Proteas Men and Proteas Women teams. The official signing of the partnership deal was done on Tuesday in Johannesburg, where the media, FlySafair and CSA management, as well as some of the Proteas players were gathered to witness and celebrate the announcement.

Having formed a partnership with the iconic South African national rugby team, the Springboks in 2017, FlySafair has seen the value in aligning its brand with one of South Africa’s most beloved and high-performing national teams and it only made sense to expand their support to the cricket community. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer of FlySafair, said during the conference: “A big part of the reason that we exist is we stand for bringing South Africans together with who and what they love. And a space and environment that does that really well, is sports.” “We believe in the transformative power of cricket and the recent successes are a testament to the direction in which the sport is heading. By partnering with CSA, FlySafair is not just aligning itself with cricket, but also expressing our confidence and support for the remarkable journey ahead,” Gordon added.

Mtunzi Jonas, Chief Commercial Officer of CSA remarked “It’s the start of a fantastic partnership. Both the men’s and women’s team have had so many positive moments these last few months, and what we've seen on the field is translating to what's happening off the field. We're really excited to literally be taking off.” In a short Q&A with IOL, Proteas Women’s bowler, Ayabonga Khaka mentioned how positively she feels about the direction that women’s sport is taking in the country. “Women’s sport is not something that will grow overnight, but I think people are starting to notice it. Maybe in a few years, people will come and fill the stadium up like they do for the guys, but at this point, we’re going in the right direction as a country,” said Khaka.