The Ultimate Warrior Fighting Championship is back again. And combat sports fans are in for yet another treat as 18 MMA, Muay Thai and white-collar boxing bouts will on display at the True Muay Thai Gym in Bree Street on Saturday night.

Following its successful inaugural event in April, co-owner of UWFC, Gary Barrett is expecting part two to deliver some fireworks in Cape Town’s CBD.

“I am looking forward to quite a few fights," Gary says.

“Renette Coetzee (Thaiholics) vs Nuraan Noordien (True Muay Thai) is one of them, Nuraan is one of my students, she has not fought in three years, so this will be her comeback bout."

This ladies light welterweight fight will be the build-up bout ahead of the main event which will see TMT’s Nedo Gomba take on Thaiholics’ Rafel Wozniak in a pro Muay Thai welterweight fight.

Coach Gary and his partner, Anthony Kettle have been putting on events since 2012, however, after a trip to Thailand, the team are ready to provide some more platform for pro-amateurs, amateurs and professional fighters in Cape Town.

“Without consistent and proper stages, athletes get stale and distracted. And it is key to offer them that stepping stone to prosper in their disciplines,” says coach Gary.

“So we are striving to get as much support as possible for the events to help us put on regular shows.

“We are doing another show on the 30 November, and next year we are looking at doing another four to six shows.”

There has been a massive spike in the numbers in terms of interest in MMA, Muay Thai and boxing - basically combat sports as a whole - of late, and with it comes the self-defence angle, which is quite popular among corporates and institutions across Mzansi.

This month, saw Gary run a self-defence seminar at Independent Media in celebration of Women’s Day.

“The focus of the seminar was to teach women how to be aware of their surroundings, what to do and not to do,” says Gary.

“It is important to know what to do when and if you’re caught in a bad situation, knowing how to respond is crucial in buying yourself time, and if need be, knowing how to fight your way out of the situation. I’d love to do more seminars with Independent Media, we are actually in negotiations to see what’s the best way to continue the classes going forward."

For more details on tickets etc for Saturday night’s event or more, you can contact Gary on 072 123 4404. You can also checkout www.quicket.co.za for ticket details.

The event, which is brought to you by True Muay Thai and Silverback MMA, will take place at 77 Bree Street Cape Town.

Fight Card

PRO MUAY THAI

18 Nedo Gomba (TMT) vs Rafel Wozniak (Thaiholics) Welterweight

17 Ashley William Robinson (TMT) vs Lamin Souayah (Impact) light Heavy Weight Light Heavy Weight



16 Renette Coetzee (Thaiholics) vs Nuraan Noordien (True Muay Thai) Light Welter Weight

Pro



Muay Thai

15 Devin Rae Gouws (Campfight) vs Yolandie Botha (Nakaeng Muay Thai) Feather Weight pro-am



14 Shane Deacon (Thaiholics) vs Lyle Adriaans (Top Gym) 63.5 - 67kg Welterweight Amateur

13 Luan Venter, Male, (Two Brothers Combat Institute) vs Kheran Kindala (Takedown) catch 72 kg Amateur

12 Nathan Le Pare (Contenders Gym) vs Saint Dumas (Tricore) Light Middle Weight Amateur



11 Shane Deacon (Thaiholics) vs Lyle Adriaans (Top Gym) 63.5 - 67kg Welter Weight Amateur



BREAK



MMA



10 Khalid Small (PFC) vs Emmanual Sita (Takedown) 68 kg catch

9 Ray (Mecs) vs David Grace Ngoyi (Fighters Inc) Featherweight

8 Ocean Sono (PFC) vs Jason Mac Kay (PFA) Featherweight

7 Andrew Bezuidenhout (Supreme Martial Arts) vs Jeffrey Christ (HBMMA) Bantamweight

6 Joshua Abrahams (HBMMA) vs Andre (Two Brothers Combat Institute) 83kg catch

5 Amber King (HBMMA) vs Aneesha Mayman (PFA) 51kg catch weight

4 Lukas Kibunda (Contenders Gym) vs Lewis Mataya (SBG CT) Featherweight

3 Keenan Slimmart (HBMMA) vs Darrion CyborgBunny Ravenscroft (Silverback) Featherweight

2 Mutsawashe Richard Chiwururwi (HBMMA) vs Aldriques Jacobs (Silverback) under Flyweight



White-collar boxing





