The Year in Review, 2023: The top five sport teams that ruled the world

We’re approaching the end of another action filled year that saw history being made on a number of fronts. IOL Sport’s Lunga Biyela takes a look at five teams that were at their very best in 2023, and left an indelible mark in the history books of a year that was filled with World Cups.

Springboks conquer the world... again What a year it’s been for Siya Kolisi and his mighty Springboks. 2023 was a Rugby World Cup year. And like the previous campaign in Japan, they did not disappoint as they went all the way in France to claim a record fourth Rugby World Cup crown. What made the Springboks’ tournament so impressive is the way they went about it while playing some of the best team in the world. In 1995, then Springbok coach Kitch Christie spoke a lot about taking the “high road”, which saw them take the easier route on their way to the final. In 2023, due to the draw, there was no such “high road”.

After playing Scotland and Ireland in the pool stages, the men in green and gold then had a quarter-final against hosts France, England in the semi-finals before taking on and beating the All Blacks in the final. During their victorious run, the Springboks played all the other teams in the top six in the world rankings. They say in order to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Springboks ended the tournament as the number one ranked team in the world. Banyana Banyana make history Coach Desiree Ellis’ Banyana Banyana made history earlier this year when they became the first senior South African team to reach the knockout stages of the football World Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ are the kings and queens of Africa Mamelodi Sundowns rule South African football. They are the undisputed kings of the domestic game, and there’s nothing the other teams can do to stop them. Once again, they have been absolutely dominant in the league, and currently sit pretty at the top after picking up maximum points from their games.

Heading into the tournament, Spain were ranked sixth in the world, and were considered outsiders. The names on everyone’s lips ahead of the competition were the then reigning champions, the United States, highly ranked Sweden and Germany, while Euro 2022 winners England were also favourites. However, after the final whistle blew, it was Spain’s captain and player of the match, Olga Carmona, who was holding aloft the trophy. Instead of the team being celebrated for their achievement, the aftermath centrered around Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales and “that kiss”, which the country and the sport to look at themselves and address issues of sexism.