Three-day Thirsti AfricanX Trailrun to be held in Grabouw

Cape Town - Excitement is building for this year’s edition of the three-day Thirsti AfricanX Trailrun at the Houw Hoek Hotel, in Grabouw, starts on March 19 and ending on March 21. Launched in 2009, the event is synonymous with magnificent trails, spectacular views, mouth-watering food, a relaxed atmosphere, a great vibe and most importantly, teamwork.

Teams of two trail running enthusiasts (male/female/mixed) will be battling it out on a route varying in distances each day. Each stage will feature a different route that is guaranteed to keep things challenging, yet exciting. ALSO READ: I’m going to send you straight back to that leather couch — Shane Warne on his bunny Daryll Cullinan

This year, the organisers are calling on entrants to send their nominations for the cherished ‘Sanet Wentzel Spirit Award’. “Sanet Wentzel was an Oudtshoorn-based athlete who took part in the inaugural event in 2009,” said Michael Meyer, Managing Director of Stillwater Sports and founder of the event. “Sanet enjoyed the Africanx to the fullest that year and could not wait to toe the line again in 2010. Sadly, this dream did not come true. Sanet passed away tragically at the end of 2009 after being knocked down by a car during a morning training run.

“In memory of this fallen athlete, we founded the ‘Sanet Wentzel Spirit Award’ which was introduced in 2010.

“This trophy honours entrants who persevere irrespective of the adversity they face. Each year we call on the trail running community to help us identify the perfect recipient of this trophy. The Africanx community would like to honour this athlete and show him/her that they are not alone.” Stage Distances: 1 +- 24 kms, 2 +- 32 kms and 3 +- 18 km IOL sport