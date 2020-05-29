Top Cape teams to clash in ESports Challenge
CAPE TOWN – Three of the Cape’s top sports teams, across three different codes - soccer, cricket and rugby - will soon be measuring their skills on the pitch.
Make that a VIRTUAL pitch using a screen, game console and controller.
With events cancelled and seasons suspended due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, sport around the world is finding itself in a state of uncertainty. While some codes like football have started non-contact training and playing in front of empty stadiums, other contact sports – like rugby – will have to wait until much later during the lockdown period to make their return to the pitch.
In the meantime in Cape Town, three of the region’s top teams have come together for a friendly competition on a virtual platform, in the form of the online FIFA ’20 platform.
Over the course of eight weeks, a series of FIFA ‘20 online qualifiers will be held on X-Box One and PlayStation 4, with the finals being hosted live at a yet-to-be-named Cape Town based venue.
These qualifiers will be split into 3 parts (running concurrently):
* The DHL Stormers Challenge
* The Citizens Challenge
* The Cape Cobras Challenge.
This will give fans (as well as amateur, semi-pro and pro FIFA ‘20 players) the chance to enter online and compete for the top 8 spots challenge where they will represent their respective teams in the #3teams1city Super Challenge.
The Cape Cobras confirmed its players for the #3teams1city Esports Cape Cobras Challenge:
George Linde (Protea), Kyle Verreynne (Protea), Tony de Zorzi, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan (Protea), Nandre Burger and Isma-eel Gafieldien.
The DHL Stormers faithful can look forward to showing off their FIFA ‘20 skills against the likes of:
Scarra Ntubeni, Juarno Augustus, Jaco Coetzee, Daniel du Plessis and David Kriel in The DHL Stormers Esports Challenge.
Cape Town City expects players like Thamsanqa Mkhize, Kermit Erasmus and Thabo Nodada to feature in The Citizens Esports Challenge.
Dates for the EsportSA #3teams1city Super Challenge will be announced in the next week with all tournament facilitation managed by South African esports stalwarts ACGL.
