Top Cape teams to clash in ESports Challenge

CAPE TOWN – Three of the Cape’s top sports teams, across three different codes - soccer, cricket and rugby - will soon be measuring their skills on the pitch.

Make that a VIRTUAL pitch using a screen, game console and controller.

With events cancelled and seasons suspended due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, sport around the world is finding itself in a state of uncertainty. While some codes like football have started non-contact training and playing in front of empty stadiums, other contact sports – like rugby – will have to wait until much later during the lockdown period to make their return to the pitch.

In the meantime in Cape Town, three of the region’s top teams have come together for a friendly competition on a virtual platform, in the form of the online FIFA ’20 platform.

Over the course of eight weeks, a series of FIFA ‘20 online qualifiers will be held on X-Box One and PlayStation 4, with the finals being hosted live at a yet-to-be-named Cape Town based venue.