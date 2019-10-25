Lewis Hamilton had to endure racist abuse as a child. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

Mexico City – Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton was the victim of racist abuse as a child and still carries scars from the incidents, his Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff said Friday. "When Lewis was younger he was the only black kid among the white kids, and I know he was racially abused on the track," Wolff told Britain's PA news agency ahead of Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

"If that happens to an eight-year-old, or a 10-year-old, it just leaves scars that will not go away."

Hamilton can secure his sixth F1 world title on Sunday with three races to spare if he claims 14 points more than team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

The 34-year-old Briton has previously appealed for more diversity in the elite motorsport series. He is still the only black driver in F1.