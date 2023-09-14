World champion Max Verstappen snapped back at Toto Wolff on Thursday, saying the Mercedes boss spent too much time talking about Red Bull and should concentrate on improving his own team. Wolff had dismissed Verstappen's achievement in becoming the first driver to win 10 grands prix in a row at Monza two weeks ago, sniffing that it was "for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway".

"No, I'm not disappointed in that," Verstappen said about Wolff's comments ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix. "I mean they had a pretty shit race, so probably he was still pissed off with their performance," added Verstappen, referring to the Italian Grand Prix where Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth. Mercedes are a distant second in the constructors' championship, 310 points behind Red Bull, and Verstappen thinks Wolff should recognise their achievements.

"I think you should be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we've done in the past as it worked as a kind of inspiration," said Verstappen, who is close to wrapping up a third world title. "We knew that we just had to work harder, try to be better, and try to get to that level.