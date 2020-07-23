Tottenham Hotspur set to host Stormers v Saracens clash in 2021
Compiled by: Michael Jansen
CAPE TOWN – English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday announced their intention to host an exhibition match between English outfit Saracens and the DHL Stormers in 2021.
London-based Saracens is faced with relegation from the Premiership at the end of this season due to a points reduction implemented after being found guilty of salary-cap breaches.
All rugby in South Africa has been suspended since the national lockdown was first implemented in March 2020, with the local club rugby season suspended for the rest of the year.
As fas as international competition goes, World Rugby on Wednesday announced a ‘window-period’ for The Rugby Championship between South Africa, New Zealand and Australia to be played at the end of this year.
The DHL Stormers resumed training at their base in Bellville on Monday following approval for eight franchise teams to resume non-contact training amid strict Covid-19 hygiene protocols.
Hosts Tottenham, Saracens and DHL Stormers are currently negotiating the details of the planned fixture, which will be in line with the two respective governments’ Covid-19 safety protocols.
The date for this fixture as well as ticket details will be announced in due course.
Staff Reporter