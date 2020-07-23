Tottenham Hotspur set to host Stormers v Saracens clash in 2021

Compiled by: Michael Jansen

CAPE TOWN – English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday announced their intention to host an exhibition match between English outfit Saracens and the DHL Stormers in 2021.

London-based Saracens is faced with relegation from the Premiership at the end of this season due to a points reduction implemented after being found guilty of salary-cap breaches.

All rugby in South Africa has been suspended since the national lockdown was first implemented in March 2020, with the local club rugby season suspended for the rest of the year.

As fas as international competition goes, World Rugby on Wednesday announced a ‘window-period’ for The Rugby Championship between South Africa, New Zealand and Australia to be played at the end of this year.