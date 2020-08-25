Triathlon World Championship titles to be awarded at Hamburg event

LAUSANNE - The 2020 World Triathlon Championships titles will be awarded at next month's World Triathlon Series (WTS) event in Hamburg following the cancellation of the remaining two rounds of the season, the governing executive board of the International Triathlon Union (ITU) - now known as World Triathlon - said on Tuesday.

This decision follows the Board’s approval of the cancellation of the other two remaining events of the 2020 World Triathlon Series, the Groupe Copley World Triathlon Montreal and the MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda.

The Montreal and Bermuda events, scheduled for October and November respectively, were called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the September 5 Hamburg round as the only other alternative on the calendar.

"We know that announcing that the World Championships titles will now, following the cancellation of the two events, be contested at the only event left on the calendar and that there is little advanced notice of this announcement, is far from ideal," said World Triathlon president Marisol Casado.