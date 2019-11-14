MADRID – Triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo announced on Thursday he would retire after this weekend's season-ending race in Valencia.
The 32-year-old Mallorcan's departure after an injury-blighted season leaves a coveted vacancy alongside compatriot Marc Marquez, the six times MotoGP world champion, at the Repsol Honda team.
He said his difficulties this season led to his decision to retire.
“I love this sport but above all I love winning,” he said at a special news conference also attended by series CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.
“I have let myself down and I have let down Honda but I think this is the best decision for me and the team. We are both winners and we always have to fight to win.”