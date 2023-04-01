By Ian Ransom Melbourne - Elated Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell said the Formula One championship is alive after qualifying just behind Red Bull's pole-sitter Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Russell will join Verstappen at the front of the grid for Sunday's race, with seven-times world champion Hamilton third as Mercedes savoured big performance gains at Albert Park after being well off the pace in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Russell's fastest lap was a quarter-of-a-second shy of reigning champion Verstappen's, and his thrill at the car's showing was even spiked with "a little bit" of disappointment to have missed out on pole. "We weren’t expecting that, that’s for sure," a beaming Russell told reporters.

"We’ve got to go for the win. Max is going to be extremely fast, there’s no hiding that. I think it’s difficult to overtake around this circuit so the start, lap one, is going to be vital. "Bring on tomorrow." 💪 pic.twitter.com/AEG9boxJ20 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 1, 2023 "But, you know, this result today is going to give us a huge amount of confidence - regardless of what tomorrow brings - over the course of the next four weeks. "Because if we can deliver a performance like this with a car that is definitely quite a bit off the pace, (it) shows good promise for when we bring our first upgrade."

Hamilton said even with Mercedes' pace deficit, he and Russell might be able to work together to thwart Verstappen's hopes of a second win in three races. "We have to expect they're going to be a quarter of a second, half a second at least quicker than us," added the Briton.