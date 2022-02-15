Two Oceans Marathon announces signing of new title sponsor

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Marathon (TOM) has announced it has signed with sports apparel brand Totalsports as its new title sponsor. Following two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic, the world’s most beautiful marathon – which will now be known as the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon – will be staged over the Easter Weekend.

The 2022 running of the Ultra Marathon will be its 51st since inception, marking the start of the second 50 years of existence for the event in the Western Cape. Said TFG CEO Anthony Thunström: “We fully appreciate the heritage of the Two Oceans Marathon and we are honoured to be the title sponsor.” “Totalsports is a firm believer in the unifying power of running and our investment is a celebration of the enduring spirit of runners everywhere, in overcoming the challenges of the past two years. It’s great to finally see our running community excited about taking part in landmark events like Two Oceans again.”

Said William Swartbooi TOM NPC chairperson: “In building this organisation we trust those who add value, and value those whom we trust. We are confident that this partnership represents a value-add on several fronts but most importantly for our key constituents, our runners.” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐎𝐌 𝐍𝐏𝐂 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 #𝐓𝐎𝐌𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖, 𝟏𝟏 𝐅𝐄𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐘, 𝐀𝐓 𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐀𝐘. Go here for all your info: https://t.co/2zFdMPODlY #KeepPushing #TOM2022 #QhubekekaDeUfike pic.twitter.com/U8DENo811d — Total Sports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) February 10, 2022 President of Athletics South Africa, James Moloi, welcomed the news. "We welcome on board the new partners of the Two Oceans Marathon, Totalsports. This welcome sponsorship will continue the tradition of offering career development for athletes, coaches and teams,” he says.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate the race organisers on the new sponsorship and trust that it is a beginning of a long relationship between the two parties”. The Two Oceans Marathon contributes up to R672 million to the local provincial economy annually, making it Africa’s biggest running event when measured by this metric. For the first time in its history, the race will be run over two days. While the Half Marathon takes place on April 16, 2022, the Ultra Marathon will be run on April 17, 2022. “We are excited to be staging our world-class, globally iconic event in partnership with Totalsports, a leading retail sports apparel brand. The commitment to enhancing the runner experience underpins much of who we are as an organisation, and when it comes to doing more for the runner, we could not have asked for a better alignment than with a brand that is as runner-centric as we are,” says Race director Debra Barnes.