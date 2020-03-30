Two SA teams now in deep water over virus

In a blow to two South African yachting teams, world yachting’s blue riband event, the 52 Super Series, has postponed Grand Prix circuit events in Scarlino and Porto Cervo in Italy. Just over a month ago, the Cape Town leg (March 31-April 4) was shelved amid the coronavirus concerns. Now the two regattas scheduled for May 12 and June 17 in Italy have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Over the years the races in Italy have on occasions attracted the biggest fleets. South Africa has two entrants in the field of 12 yachts in this year’s series. Phoenix 11, owned by SA-based German businessman Hasso Plattner, trail pacesetters Azzurra of Italy, on 31 points, by seven points after seven rounds. The other SA entry, Phoenix 12, has Tina Plattner as its owner-driver and is presently in ninth place.

Agustí Zulueta, the 52 Super Series chief executive, said that although the events in Italy have been cancelled, there could be some action there later in the year if there is an improvement.

“While we are disappointed about having to cancel our upcoming visits to these Italian venues we love, we are in no doubt that we will be back as soon as possible,” said Spaniard Zulueta. “As we all know, Italy has been hit hard by this global pandemic and our thoughts are with everyone affected there.

“On our part, we are determined to shoulder our wider responsibilities to do what is best for the world. Right now, as a 52 Super Series family we are concerned that everyone stays safe and minimises the risk of infection.”

Zulueta said the organisation have given thought to a revised programme when conditions allow the competition to resume.

“Looking to the longer term, right now we are developing a series of flexible action plans designed to ensure that as soon as we are told it is safe to gather again and go racing, we will be able to roll out a suitable programme of regattas.

“We are in constant dialogue with our owners, teams and venues to offer each other support and keep everyone informed.”

Spain, a Covid-19 hotspot, is slated to host the last two events on the 2020 calendar in July and September.

