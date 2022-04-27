Under Armour launches game-changer UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 shoe

Centurion - The Under Armour human performance and product development teams continue to create innovative solutions for runners to bring you the next generation of unparalleled performance running shoes. With the help of UA athletes and brand ambassadors, the UA Innovation Lab in Baltimore and UA Human Performance Center in Portland, Under Armour develops the best footwear that’s based on key insights and learnings from years of experience and research.

UA has always performed best when we’re disruptive: The UA HOVR Machina launched with the innovative Pebax® Propulsion Plate, and the first iteration of UA Flow eliminated the need for a heavy rubber outsole — and we’re not stopping there. Technology moves fast and runners’ demands grow, and UA understands the importance of meeting the athlete where they need us. Expanding Under Armour’s Flow running shoe collection that debuted in early 2021 with the UA Flow Velociti Wind and its disruptive all-in-one cushioning system, the UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 is here to bring runners up to speed — literally. The Flow Velociti Wind 2 features the same groundbreaking singular, ultra-responsive and long-lasting midsole compound as its predecessor. The UA Flow cushioning platform eliminates the need for rubber on the outsole, drastically reducing the weight and giving runners the feeling of light and effortless speed — the feeling of the wind at your back. ALSO READ: Defending champion Jesca Chelangat of Kenya returns for the Absa RYC Series in Cape Town

What is UA Flow? UA Flow disrupts the design of a traditional running shoe with its lightweight construction and by completely eliminating the rubber outsole, removing the 56 to 85 gram weight it typically would add to a traditional running shoe. UA Flow is the lightest midsole technology in UA’s current running lineup, bringing unparalleled lightweight cushion and long-lasting technology to the run category. The foam has naturally sticky traction, so traditional bulky overlays of the past aren’t needed. UA Flow offers runners great energy return, amazing consistency and reliable durability that will keep you reaching for your new favourite pair run after run! “UA flow is a game-changing cushioning technology that expands our capabilities for delivering the best experience and product solutions to the runner. The Flow Velociti Wind 2 delivers speed without sacrifice-keeping the runner protected, delivering amazing energy return, and putting the wind at their back with every stride, every run, every day,” said Douglas Smiley, Senior Global Product Line Manager for Performance Run at Under Armour.

Warp Upper + Tatami stitch heel The UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 is designed for speed over longer distances and engineered to provide great responsiveness, energy return and grippy traction so you can run with confidence. The new shoes feature the groundbreaking super-engineered upper solution, UA Warp, that adapts to the runner’s foot throughout their stride. It features supporting tapes that act like seatbelts on the foot, placed precisely where our biomechanists found them to be most helpful for a runner. The tapes are in tension when you need them and relax when you don’t — eliminating any buckling and pinch points from traditional uppers built with continuous materials. The UA Warp upper then moves in unison with the foot, supporting it in each step to help unlock performance by improving the efficiency of the foot-to-shoe interface in each stride. UA Warp locks you onto the UA Flow midsole without getting in the way of the foot’s natural movement.

New for the UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 shoes is the Tatami Stitch Heel: a premium solution that delivers a more consistent lockdown around the heel, a moulded EVA sockliner with added comfort and resiliency and cushioning for high-mileage performance. The UA Flow Velociti Wind 2 launched in South Africa on April 14 and is priced at R3 499, and is also available online: https://underarmour.co.za/ and at UA Brand Houses across SA.