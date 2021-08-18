Sport
FILE - Petronas Yamaha SRT's Valentino Rossi in his garage. Photo: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters
FILE - Petronas Yamaha SRT's Valentino Rossi in his garage. Photo: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

Valentino Rossi to become father for first time

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

PARIS – Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will have his hands full in his impending retirement after he announced Wednesday that he will become a father for the first time.

Nicknamed 'The Doctor', the 42-year-old revealed the news on his Instagram account with a photograph of him wearing a white medical gown and pressing a stethoscope against the stomach of pregnant partner Francesca Novello.

"After a careful visit we can tell you that Franci is pregnant! We are expecting a girl," Rossi said.

Rossi announced earlier in August that he planned to retire at the end of this season after 26 years in motorcycle racing.

AFP

MORE ON THIS

Share this article: