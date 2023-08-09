Van Niekerk chasing a third national squash title in a row, Ward fancied for women’s crown

Eastern Cape professional Dewald van Niekerk will be looking to write his name in the annals of SA squash by winning the SA title for a third time in a row at the Growthpoint National Squash Championships which starts in the Mother City on Thursday. Last year van Niekerk completed back-to-back titles on the all-glass courts at the V&A Waterfront venue, and on Thursday he'll start as the top seed. He is a member of the SA Country Districts teams against teammate Jonty Matthys, the eighth seed, who has done well in Jarvis Cup competitions ad is well known on the national circuit.

The 26-year-old Van Niekerk is under no illusions about the task which lay ahead as he sets out chasing a hat-trick of titles. “For me, this is the biggest tournament you can win in the country and even though I’ve won it twice, there is always a lot of pressure and a bit of stress,” said. Van Niekerk. “Every event I play I regard as a fresh challenge and really, I just take it one match at a time.

“I don’t think about the final result because that just adds to the stress, so I’m looking no further than my first match on Thursday.” With players such as 2020 champion Christo Potgieter, Ruan Olivier and Damian Groenewald in the draw, Van Niekerk will need to make sure he remains on top of his game to secure another title. Adding to Van Niekerk's aura will be the fact that he spent three months under the coaching guidance of former top English player Nick Matthew earlier this year and feels he has added fresh skills to his game.

“I played in four PSA tournaments during that period and trained with Nick, who spotted some things we could change in my game. “His coaching and expertise have changed my game and the way I think about it, especially my skill levels, so that was a very worthwhile exercise for me,” said Van Niekerk. In the absence of previous champions like Alex Fuller (2020, 2022) and Lizelle Muller (2021) the women’s crow is up for grabs.

Eastern Province’s Hayley Ward, the top seed, has emerged as the leader of a talented group of younger players, although 34-year-old Milnay Louw, the champion from 2017 to 2019, is lurking as a dangerous presence in the draw. With her experience and skill, she can never be discounted. Alexa Pienaar is seeded second and if there are no upsets in Thursday’s opening round, she should have a fascinating showdown with No 3 Teagan Roux on Friday. Play starts on Thursday at 12.00 with a women’s match between 3-Teagan Roux (Joburg Squash) and 6-Helena Coetzee (Northerns).