SUZUKA – Max Verstappen accused Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc of irresponsible driving at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after a first lap collision between the two put the Red Bull driver out of the race.
The 22-year-old Dutch driver also questioned the stewards' response, with an initial announcement that they were taking no further action before then deciding to summon both drivers afterwards.
"Suddenly into Turn Two Charles just drove into the side of my car," Verstappen told Sky Sports television. "From my side I don’t think I could have done anything different there.
"The weird thing is that initially they don’t even investigate it, I mean my whole car is destroyed. The whole side. There were just holes in the side of the car. And then they start to investigate it but now it’s after the race.
"I mean, what more should he (Leclerc) do to get a penalty? I like hard racing, but I don’t think this was hard racing. This was just irresponsible driving into Turn Two."