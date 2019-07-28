Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherland's celebrates on the podium after he won the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany on Sunday. Photo: Jens Meyer/AP

HOCKENHEIM – Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-hit German Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday despite a dreadful start after world champion Lewis Hamilton blundered when looking set for victory. It was Dutchman Verstappen's second victory of the season, the only driver other than a Mercedes to triumph this year, and came after he initially slipped down the pack when second on the grid.

The chaotic nature of the race, with many drivers seeming to underestimate the wet conditions, led to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel producing a home miracle by finishing second having started the race at the back of the grid. Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, who became a father for the first time this weekend, was third.

Championship leader Hamilton finished 11th and Valtteri Bottas crashed out late on in a terrible home race for Mercedes.

Having already won seven races this season, reigning world champion Hamilton remains first in the drivers' standings with 223 points. Mercedes team-mate Bottas is second with 184, and Verstappen is third on 162 points.

DPA