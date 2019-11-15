Sebastian Vettel is not thinking about ending his Formula One career when his contract with Ferrari ends after the 2020 season. Photo: Nelson Antoine/AP Photo

SAO PAULO  Sebastian Vettel is not thinking about ending his Formula One career when his contract with Ferrari ends after the 2020 season.

The four-time Formula One champion told Sky television in an interview that "I expect to continue after next year."

Vettel has been racing with Ferrari since 2015 but has yet to win a F1 title with the Italian team, with all four of his titles won with Red Bull.

Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix will be the 100th for the 32-year-old German.

With two races remaining of the season, Vettel will be hoping at least to finish third in the drivers' standings behind the Mercedes duo, six-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

He is currently fifth on 230 points, with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc (249) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (235) also ahead of him.

Vettel will again race at Ferrari in 2020 alongside 22-year-old Leclerc. He is likely to be the only German on the grid next year after Nico Huelkenberg confirmed Thursday he had not received a new contract at Renault.

dpa