Vettel's former team chief backs him for more F1 success

BERLIN - Sebastian Vettel's former team chief at Toro Rosso believes the German is still capable of winning Formula One races and challenging for titles - if he can secure a suitable team in future.

The 32-year-old Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of this season and it is not clear where he will drive in 2021 or if he will retire from the sport.

But Franz Tost, who led Toro Rosso when Vettel made his debut in 2008, backed his former driver.

"The end of something always means the start of something," Tost told the Formula 1 homepage. "It really depends on what seat he gets.

"He needs to get a seat in the first three teams. Then he has a real chance to win races and another championship. I know Sebastian quite well, and that is for sure his main target."