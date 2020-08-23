Vinales explains 200 km/h crash during Styrian Grand Prix

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Maverick Vinales has explained what happened when his brakes failed during the Styrian Grand Prix that saw him fall of his bike, which crashed into the barriers at over 200 km/h and catch fire. The race was won by KTM Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira, but Vinales, who was running in 10th, was involved in the biggest talking point after the race. "I was quite fast, I was feeling fantastic on the first laps, I was pushing Dovi [Andrea Dovizio], but as we don't have top speed, you can see I could not overtake,” the Spaniard was quoted by motorsport.com. "I overtook one time and I said 'okay, now I can go forward in front', but then he overtake me on the straight very easily. "I was just waiting to get the rhythm, but then I started to lose the front pressure of the brake, I went out [of the track] one time.

لحظة سقوط الإسباني مافيريك فيناليس من دراجته الـ(ياماها) خلال سباق جائزة ستيريا الكبرى للموتو جي بي 2020 بسبب فشل في المكابح. والذي كان ليعرضه لقوة تصادم تفوق الـ"20 جي". وهي كافية لإحداث كسور بليغة وقد تنهي موسمه مبكراً.



Maverick Viñales Crash on #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/NBSEp6hYlw — إم-سبورتس (@Motosport0) August 23, 2020

"I make three laps very slow in 1m26s, then I push again at 1m24s, then again without brakes, and then Quartararo, Valentino [Rossi] and [Danilo] Petrucci overtake me.

"Then suddenly the brake was good. So, I could make 1m22s, 1m24s on mediums and I was recovering a lot to Valentino and Fabio, but then suddenly at corner one the brake exploded, so [it was] impossible to do anything."

Asked if he had any issues with the brakes beforehand, he added: "No, no, it's something I never had during all my MotoGP career.

"Maybe [the brake pressure would] go down a little bit.

"I played with the lever [to adjust it], but on every lap I was adjusting the lever corner by corner so I couldn't do nothing."

IOL Sport