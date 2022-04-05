Vince McMahon makes Brock Lesnar sacrifice to ensure Roman continues to reign

By Glenn Schouw Johannesburg — The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar was the unsung hero at WrestleMania 38, coming to the aid of Roman Reigns during their unified WWE Title clash this past weekend.

That it happened at WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history – 156352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries converged on AT&T Stadium in Dallas – enhanced Lesnar’s unselfish actions. This took a lot from Lesnar as the Beast was scripted to win, only for WWE head honcho Vince McMahon to tear up the script in the hours leading up to their brutal encounter. He was convinced that stronger storylines would be possible with Roman still reigning. No surprises that Lesnar was p***ed off which led to him pushing the safety boundaries against Reigns. After brutal exchanges, Lesnar put a submission hold (Kimura lock) on Reigns.

Clearly in pain, Reign (not acting before a record 78000 crowd and TV cameras) was desperately trying to get to the ropes. There were four indications that something was wrong. Firstly, the WWE microphones picked up Reigns telling his manager Paul Heymans that there was a problem with his shoulder.

Secondly, the match finished quickly after this. Reigns fought back against an attempted F5 by Lesnar with a spear, followed by more spears. Thirdly there was a close-up snapshot of Lesnar and Reigns alongside each other after the match, with Lesnar squeezing the nape of Roman’s neck. Reading between the lines Lesnar was checking if Reigns was okay – this is one of the ways that wrestlers communicate during a contest.

Fourthly there was plenty of time remaining on pay-for-view. At the time of writing the WWE were silent on Reigns’ health status.

Three other injuries took place at this two-night WWE event that are worth mentioning – one quite bizarre. Tendon completely off the bone Rick Boogs: his knee buckled in the first match of the show. Boogs was teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos when he looked to pick up the two brothers but his knee gave way. Nakamura finished the match on his own and Boogs was helped to the back by medics. The star later took to Instagram and revealed that he had ripped the tendon completely off the bone and suffered a torn quad patella. Boogs will require surgery.

Wrong place, wrong time Bianca Belair walked out of WrestleMania as the new RAW Women’s Champion. It appeared that her win came at a price. Becky Lynch looked to deliver a Senton from the top rope towards the end of the match but it appeared that Belair was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The EST took the entire heel of Lynch’s shoe to the face.

Belair was able to withstand the pain and finish the match, before taking to Instagram hours later to show off her bruised face and the fact that she could hardly open her left eye. Bloody entrance AJ Styles didn’t appear to be in the best of moods ahead of his match against Edge. Well, who would be when making your way to the ring with blood dripping down your face?

He walked into the side of the entrance tunnel en route to the ring and cut his face. During rehearsal he also did the same thing, minus the blood. Styles had suffered the same fate in rehearsals and was told to enter through the middle of the entrance to avoid a repeat. It appears he had forgotten. Women Power

Bianca Belair’s victory over Becky Lynch for the Raw title was sensational – great entertainment and skill level. Lynch is still bristling over the outcome – she lashed out on social media today, posting photos from the match with captions that spelt “You can’t deny me”. She then posted a photo and wrote, “YOU CAN’T DENY ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

YOU CANT DENY ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1D1pZKeCxR — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2022 Lynch also tweeted that their match was the biggest in WrestleMania history, not Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Lynch said she will be back stronger, and made reference to how Belair had an “army” with her entrance. This was the Ocean of Soul marching band from Texas Southern University. Finally, Lynch responded to a photo that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted with the new red brand champion. Phoenix wrote, “Congrats Champ. @BiancaBelairWWE continues to amaze me. @BeckyLynchWWE hates this photo.”

“Don’t push me Beth. I will end you,” Lynch responded. The other bout that captured the imagination was Ronda Rousey’s loss to Charlotte Flair in their SmackDown Championship match. The long-legged Flair, with the Barbie Doll looks, may have won. But in the long term Rousey will become the hero of the SmackDown women’s division.

Fans don’t enjoy a performer being shoved down their throats. They will turn on them. This has happened with Flair. A win by Rousey in her first real match back would have threatened such a backlash. The story entering the match was not strong enough for it to serve as the culmination of “Rowdy’s” return. The title change needs to come down the line when fans are invested in the feud with Flair and genuinely want to see Rousey win. The WWE needs her to be a babyface (likeable character) who can drive eyes to the product and make media rounds. Rhodes to glory