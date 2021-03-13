’Voice of F1’ Murray Walker has died

CAPE TOWN – Former Formula One commentator Murray Walker, also known as the “Voice of F1,” has died at the age of 97, Formula One announced on its website on Saturday.

Walker, whose voice came to define Formula One for generations of fans, was a war veteran and former motorcycle racer and trials champion.

His broadcasting career began in 1948 at the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb, going on to cover a whole gamut of motorsports, from touring cars to truck racing to rallycross.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed,” F1 said on Facebook.

Related video