WATCH: 5 takeaways from the F1 Barhain Grand Prix
JOHANNESBURG - The opening F1 race of the season made good on pre-season promises that this year would be an all-out battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.
Although the chances of every race possessing such intrigue from the first lap to the last is unlikely, even if a handful of them dish up the type of drama we witnessed at the Bahrain GP on Sunday, then F1 fans are in for one helluva season. It was simply a magnificent spectacle to watch.
In the end, a singular mistake by Max Verstappen with four laps to go, cost the Dutchman the victory with his rival Lewis Hamilton holding out for a famous triumph. The Silver Arrows and Red Bull are a hairline apart in performance, if the events at the Sakhir International Circuit are anything to go by, and defeat will ultimately be a product of unforced errors on the track, or mistakes in the pitlane, or with the strategy.
ALSO READ: Red Bull, Max Verstappen still in Lewis Hamilton’s rear-view mirror
First day of a new term— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2021
Still top of the class #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/TONAAsRw0n
So too did the midfield show signs of greater things to come. The battle between McLaren, Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Alpine-Renault and Aston Martin was at times mesmerising, the Scuderia especially noteworthy after their horrid season in 2020. They seem to have addressed the power-supply issues that dogged them all of last season, and with a tweak here and there, could once again be podium contenders.
ALSO READ: I loved every minute, says Lewis Hamilton after a tough Bahrain GP win
Sergio Perez of Red Bull was rightfully named Driver of the Day. The Mexican had a torrid weekend, and started the race from the pitlane after his car lost power during the formation lap. He eventually finished 5th - an extra-ordinary result.
But this past weekend's race will be remembered for the epic battle between Hamilton and Verstappen from the first to the last. It was simply brilliant, and yet Red Bull will feel they should have won the GP, only for that " tiny mistake"in the closing moments of the race.
IOL Sport