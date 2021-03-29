WATCH: 5 takeaways from the F1 Barhain Grand Prix

JOHANNESBURG - The opening F1 race of the season made good on pre-season promises that this year would be an all-out battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Although the chances of every race possessing such intrigue from the first lap to the last is unlikely, even if a handful of them dish up the type of drama we witnessed at the Bahrain GP on Sunday, then F1 fans are in for one helluva season. It was simply a magnificent spectacle to watch.

In the end, a singular mistake by Max Verstappen with four laps to go, cost the Dutchman the victory with his rival Lewis Hamilton holding out for a famous triumph. The Silver Arrows and Red Bull are a hairline apart in performance, if the events at the Sakhir International Circuit are anything to go by, and defeat will ultimately be a product of unforced errors on the track, or mistakes in the pitlane, or with the strategy.

So too did the midfield show signs of greater things to come. The battle between McLaren, Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Alpine-Renault and Aston Martin was at times mesmerising, the Scuderia especially noteworthy after their horrid season in 2020. They seem to have addressed the power-supply issues that dogged them all of last season, and with a tweak here and there, could once again be podium contenders.