WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are preparing for a bruising battle when the two fifty-something fighters face each other in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles on Saturday, AFP reports. Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, will be fighting for the first time in 15 years when he meets four-division world champion Jones, 51, at the Staples Center. While the California State Athletic Commision-sanctioned event has been dismissed as a "circus act" in some quarters, Tyson and Jones bristled at criticism the pay-per-view fight would not be a legitimate contest. This “fight” was part our five most popular sports stories on IOL Sport last week. Karma could knock Mike Tyson out for cheating with the ’whizzinator’

Mike Tyson shouldn’t be allowed back in a boxing ring, parading as a professional sportsman. He cheated and he thinks his cheating was ’awesome’,

SA-born coach Warren Abrahams to prepare Wales for the 2021 Rugby World Cup

The Welsh Rugby Union has appointed South African mentor Warren Abrahams as head coach of the Wales Women’s rugby team.

Did Kaizer Chiefs find their mojo during the Fifa break?

Fifa can be a double-edged sword for teams at club level, either breaking momentum or bringing a much needed regeneration.

Bulls to be crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champs after Covid-19 derails Sharks-Stormers

An outbreak of Covid-19 at the Sharks resulted in their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Stormers being called off, meaning the Bulls are the champions of the inaugural competition.

Allan Donald expects a ’bunfight’ for Proteas Test team number 3 spot

Allan Donald believes there’ll be a “bunfight” for the No 3 spot in the Proteas Test team leading up to the first Test of the summer against Sri Lanka.

