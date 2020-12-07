WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas made the headlines at the start of the T20 series against England by controversially deciding not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Coach Mark Boucher explained that they opted to “live” it rather than do the symbolic kneeling, which many other sports teams around the world have adopted. The South Africans decided to rather shed the spotlight on gender-based violence by wearing black armbands during their 3-0 defeat. This topic formed part of IOL Sport’s top five stories of the week. JP Duminy backs Proteas not kneeling as Interim Board ponders transformation targets

The Proteas got backing from a former player, JP Duminy who said he supports the team’s choice not to kneel for Black Lives Matter.

Finally ... Cape Town gets a heavyweight title fight

Boxing heavyweight title bouts have been rare in Cape Town. But the country's two top-ranked boxers Tian Fick and Joshua Pretorius will change that on Friday.

WATCH: Manchester United lacked clinical touch in PSG loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed the lack of clinical finishing from his strikers for Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain

Interim Board orders Proteas to revert back to previous transformation policy

CSA's national selection convenor Victor Mpitsang has been told to immediately revert to the previous transformation target policy.

Tensions arise between the family of Anele Ngcongca and government officials

The family of Anele Ngcongca, who passed away in a car accident last week, feel that the sports ministry is ignoring them.

@IOLsport