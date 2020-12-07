WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week
CAPE TOWN - The Proteas made the headlines at the start of the T20 series against England by controversially deciding not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Coach Mark Boucher explained that they opted to “live” it rather than do the symbolic kneeling, which many other sports teams around the world have adopted.
The South Africans decided to rather shed the spotlight on gender-based violence by wearing black armbands during their 3-0 defeat.
This topic formed part of IOL Sport’s top five stories of the week.
JP Duminy backs Proteas not kneeling as Interim Board ponders transformation targets
The Proteas got backing from a former player, JP Duminy who said he supports the team’s choice not to kneel for Black Lives Matter.
Finally ... Cape Town gets a heavyweight title fight
Boxing heavyweight title bouts have been rare in Cape Town. But the country's two top-ranked boxers Tian Fick and Joshua Pretorius will change that on Friday.
WATCH: Manchester United lacked clinical touch in PSG loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed the lack of clinical finishing from his strikers for Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain
Interim Board orders Proteas to revert back to previous transformation policy
CSA's national selection convenor Victor Mpitsang has been told to immediately revert to the previous transformation target policy.
Tensions arise between the family of Anele Ngcongca and government officials
The family of Anele Ngcongca, who passed away in a car accident last week, feel that the sports ministry is ignoring them.
