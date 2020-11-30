WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - This sports week was filled with tragedy, as the football world lost one of its most iconic figures. Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. Maradona, 60, had battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma about a month ago. He will forever be remembered for for his exploits on the the pitch, but also a career and a life that was sadly derailed by alcohol and drugs. One of the fallen legend’s tributes made our list of top five stories for the week.

5 Genius Diego Maradona was Argentina’s Che Guevara on the football pitch

World soccer great Diego Armando Maradona was worshipped like a god for his genius with the ball, but his demons almost destroyed him.

4 Forrmer France rugby international Christophe Dominici found dead at 48 - police

Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police and other sources said Tuesday.

3 Footballer Anele Ngcongca dies in car accident

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana footballer Anele Ngcongca has died after a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Monday.

2 Catch 22 for Jake White as Bulls’ Duane Vermeulen needs a breather

Can the Blue Bulls survive without captain Duane Vermeulen? Well, perhaps the time has come for coach Jake White to find out …

1 Perfect time for Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe to lead Caf

A few days after Safa submitted his bid to run for the Caf presidency, Patrice Motsepe finds himself in a promising situation that could help him win the elections come March 2021.

