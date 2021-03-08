WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

These are the top stories on IOL Sport that engaged our readers last week. 5. The day John Smit wanted to KO referee Paul Honiss … Mike Greenaway was at the ramshackle Lansdowne Road that afternoon in 2004 when an apoplectic Springbok rugby captain charged towards Honiss, blazing away in outrage. 4. Man United end City's winning streak with derby victory Manchester City's 21-match winning streak was ended by rivals Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoying a 2-0 Premier League derby win at the Etihad Stadium.

3. Fifa favours billionaire candidate Patrice Motsepe for Caf presidency

Fifa have asked three candidates to back South Africa's Patrice Motsepe in the up-coming Confederation of African Football presidential election.

2. WATCH: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Akila Dananjaya in T20 triumph

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became only the third man to hit six sixes in an international over in his team's four-wicket T20 victory over Sri Lanka.

1. Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar named new Proteas captains

Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar will captain South Africa’s limited overs and Test teams respectively, with the former, taking on his role all the way through to the 2023 50-over World Cup.