WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - It was a week filled with drama and new beginnings, with Siya Kolisi making his debut and scoring for the Sharks and the new Formula One season starting off with a tremendous bang.

Then there was also sadness and bitter disappointment, as Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Nations Cup and the realisation that Roger Federer is actually just a human being like the rest of us.

These are the top stories on IOL Sport that engaged our readers last week.

Nothing left to prove ... It’s time for Roger Federer to bow out gracefully

Father time waits for no one and spares no one, especially not 39-year-old Roger Federer, writes Mark Keohane.