WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week
CAPE TOWN - It was a week filled with drama and new beginnings, with Siya Kolisi making his debut and scoring for the Sharks and the new Formula One season starting off with a tremendous bang.
Then there was also sadness and bitter disappointment, as Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Nations Cup and the realisation that Roger Federer is actually just a human being like the rest of us.
These are the top stories on IOL Sport that engaged our readers last week.
Nothing left to prove ... It’s time for Roger Federer to bow out gracefully
Father time waits for no one and spares no one, especially not 39-year-old Roger Federer, writes Mark Keohane.
Siya Kolisi scores as Sharks blitz blows Bulls away at wet Kings Park
Siya Kolisi grabbed a try on debut as the Sharks blitzed the Bulls at a sodden Kings Park.
Akani Simbine dips under 10sec to run fastest 100m of 2021
Akani Simbine stopped the clock in 9.99 seconds at the TUKS Stadium – a new world leading time for 2021.
Bafana Bafana fail to qualify for Afcon after shooting blanks against Sudan
Sudan and Ghana have qualified for the 2022 Afcon in Cameroon, while Bafana Bafana will watch on their television sets.
Max Verstappen’s ’tiny mistake’ cost Red Bull, says Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff
Lewis Hamilton claimed a sensational victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix after a duel with Max Verstappen.
IOL Sport