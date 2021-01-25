WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week
CAPE TOWN - The Sharks’ deal with Roc Nation, one of the world’s leading marketing companies made a lot of people sit up and take notice.
The company, which was founded in 2008 by rap legend Jay-Z and has offices in New York City, London, Nashville and Los Angeles, joined forces with the Sharks two weeks after the Durban franchise went into partnership with the American-based MVM Investments.
Here are our five most popular stories from the last week:
5. ’Tough to swallow’ as Dustin Poirier floors Conor McGregor at UFC 257
Dustin Poirier staggered Conor McGregor with an overhand left and then dropped him to the canvas with a straight right before the referee waved the bout off.
4 Gavin Hunt hoping Kaizer Chiefs trio’s partnership blossoms
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is excited with the early signs of a fruitful partnership between Samir Nurkovic, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane.
3 Royals release Steve Smith, Lasith Malinga quits IPL
Rajasthan Royals say they won’t retain Australian star Steve Smith for this year’s Indian Premier League, while the league’s leading wicket-taker Lasith Malinga has retired.
2. Sharks team selection for Currie Cup semi-final will raise eyebrows
The Sharks have picked a tight five for their Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province that will raise some eyebrows.
1. Sharks’ partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation ’a bold approach’
The Sharks’ ground-breaking deal with American consortium MVM Holdings has been consolidated by a partnership announcement with Roc Nation.
IOL Sport