WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - The Premier League has been one great roller-coaster ride since the start of the current campaign.

Its had more thrills, spills and upsets, with inconsistency the biggest hallmark of yet another season being played behind closed doors.

The main reason could be the fact that teams are basically playing every third day and injuries are starting to take their toll. Liverpool have really struggled, especially at the back where they have lost three influential defenders.

However, in the match against Manchester City on Sunday, it was their goalkeeper Alisson Becker who cost the Reds the points following two howlers in the second half. Some would say “Becker double faults”.

