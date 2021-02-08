WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week
CAPE TOWN - The Premier League has been one great roller-coaster ride since the start of the current campaign.
Its had more thrills, spills and upsets, with inconsistency the biggest hallmark of yet another season being played behind closed doors.
The main reason could be the fact that teams are basically playing every third day and injuries are starting to take their toll. Liverpool have really struggled, especially at the back where they have lost three influential defenders.
However, in the match against Manchester City on Sunday, it was their goalkeeper Alisson Becker who cost the Reds the points following two howlers in the second half. Some would say “Becker double faults”.
This match report was one of most talked about stories on IOL Sport this past week.
Cape Town City to lodge racism report after Baroka draw
Cape Town City lodged a report with the Premier Soccer League detailing an alleged racist incident in their match against Baroka FC.
Currie Cup Team of the Season: ‘Baby monster’ Van der Mescht has that enforcer streak
IOL Sport writers had a go at picking their Currie Cup Team of the Season. See if you agree with the selections.
Manchester City thrash Liverpool after Alisson Becker horror show
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker contributed a couple of mistakes as Manchester City beat Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash.
Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67
Leon Spinks, who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history in 1978 by defeating Muhammad Ali, has died at the age of 67.
Australian Open relief as all players test negative
Some 507 players and officials have been cleared following a Covid-19 scare and the Australian Open is going ahead as planned.