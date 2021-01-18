WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing American president Donald Trump was again featured on IOL Sport’s pages this week, but it was Mark Keohane’s column on Jacques Kallis’ controversial comments that had people talking. Kallis, who is now working for England as a batting consultant on their tour of Sri Lanka, said he can’t work for the Proteas because Cricket South Africa only hires black consultants. Here are our five most popular stories from the last week: 5. 2022 PGA Championship pulled from Donald Trump course "It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said

4. Patriots’ Bill Belichick refuses Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump

Donald Trump supporter and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he would not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the outgoing American president.

3. Jurgen Klopp laments Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has been the major reason behind Manchester United’s resurgence.

2. No Bull as Jake White scores bullseye

If time heals rifts, then time also matures and the great irony for Jake White is that his ticket back into South African rugby has been through taking charge of the Bulls.

1. Jacques Kallis has never been denied opportunities because of his skin colour

If South Africa’s greatest cricketer, Jacques Kallis, really wanted to be involved with the Proteas, he’d be on his way to Pakistan this month instead of blaming his skin colour for being overlooked by the Proteas, writes Mark Keohane.

IOL Sport