WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - These are the top stories on IOL Sport that engaged our readers last week. 1 Benni McCarthy garners praise from former coach Jose Mourinho AmaZulu boss Benni McCarthy won the PSL Coach of the Month award and his former manager Jose Mourinho was thrilled with his accolade. 2 Daniel Ricciardo on top again, Lewis Hamilton brings out red flags McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo was the most impressive driver on the second morning of Formula One testing in Bahrain

3 Africa banks on billionaire Patrice Motsepe to cure 'sick' CAF

Patrice Motsepe succeeds disgraced Ahmad Ahmad and will require his vast array of business skills to fix the Caf.

I've learnt from the 'big dogs', says double centurion Kyle Verreynne

'I don't have to keep'. Kyle Verreynne's clear message to the national selectors after striking a career-best 216 not out against the Warriors.

Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dies at 66

Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, died on Saturday at age 66, his wife said.

IOL Sport