WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - Donald Trump hogged the headlines over the last week after his supporters stormed the United States Capitol building. The outgoing American president has come in for a lot of stick for his part in inciting the mob that caused chaos in Washington. That criticism spilled over on to former South African golfer Gary Player, when he accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump. Many pundits and fans around the world felt that Player should have declined the award following the deadly insurrection. This story was the most popular story on IOL Sport last week. Check out other popular links below. 5. American consortium buys controlling share in Sharks after failed Stormers attempt

MVM Holdings, the American consortium that tried and failed to buy a controlling stake in the Stormers, have now done so with the Sharks.

4. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Jurgen Klopp after Manchester United penalty comments

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes rival managers talking about penalties that have been awarded to his team could influence referees.

3. End of Kolpak era in England is boost for South Africa, says Kyle Abbott

The end of the Kolpak system in England will be a major boost for South African cricket’s attempts to keep its best talent at home, according to seam bowler Kyle Abbott.

2. No Bull as Jake White scores bullseye

If time heals rifts, then time also matures and the great irony for Jake White is that his ticket back into South African rugby has been through taking charge of the Bulls.

1. SA golf great Gary Player slammed after accepting Donald Trump award

Gary Player accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Donald Trump a day after a mob of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol building.

