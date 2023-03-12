Cape Town - Chris Jooste was the first man over the finish line at this years Cape Town Cycle Tour. The TufoBMC rider finished the 45th edition of the race in a time of 02:36:14.

It was Jooste who went for the break close to the finish and the sprint paid off with the victory. He says the race took it’s toll but he is more than pleased with the result. “I am a bit tired but overly ecstatic at the moment, so happy that we could pull it off for the team and for the new sponsor, so overly ecstatic at the moment.”

ALSO READ: Maties ride in Cycle Tour to aid struggling students Andries Nigrini of TEG and Jaedon Terlouw from Honeycomb finished second and third respectively in the men’s race. Meanwhile, Kim Le Court won her third consecutive title as she came in, in a time of 02:13:20.

“Everyone would be super chuffed to be in my position, I had a lot of pressure coming in to today being the defending champion. I felt really good on the bike. It’s always a prestigious race to win, so really really happy to have again managed to win for myself, my supporters, my family and my fiance’ and especially Mauritius because it’s Independence Day for us, it’s a special day for us,” said Le Court after the race. She’s done it again! @KimLeCourt has won her third #CTCycleTour title 📹: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA pic.twitter.com/bLv2tkraPl — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 12, 2023 The win now takes her title tally to four at the event. Vera Looser was second and South African cycling stalwart and former Cycle Tour winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio was third.