WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo pleased with McLaren's smooth start to testing

Daniel Ricciardo said he was happy with the way things were going after McLaren made a strong and smooth start to pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday.

The Australian was fastest before lunch on the opening day in Bahrain before handing over to team mate Lando Norris, who ended up second overall to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the combined timesheet.

"It was really good. It was a nice first half of the day. Everything went pretty smooth," Ricciardo, who has moved from Renault (now Alpine), told reporters.

"It's nice to see your name up the top but really the testing, especially day one, is just about reliability and making sure everything runs and it was a good morning. The team's happy.

"It was just a good feeling being back on track," added Ricciardo.