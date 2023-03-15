WATCH: Five F1 talking points ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Johannesburg — Formula One returns this week, and there is much unhappiness in the Ferrari and Mercedes paddocks. Will it have an impact on the proceedings this weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix? Here, Morgan Bolton looks at five talking points ahead of the race.

5. Silver Arrows at War The Mercedes camp are not happy chappies at the moment. At the season-opening Bahrain GP, the W14 failed to threaten the front runners with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing fifth and seventh, respectively. Hamilton was 50-plus seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, while his teammate was another five seconds further behind.

A report suggests that there has been an internal bust-up between Hamilton in particular, and the team’s mechanics. Indeed, the seven-time world champion was recorded as saying, quite publicly, that: "Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car. "Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need. And I think it’s really about accountability, it’s about owning up and saying ‘yeah, you know what, we didn’t listen to you, it’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work.’" Moreover, Mercedes-Benz have apparently given team principle Toto Wolff and Co an ultimatum that they must be in a podium position by Azerbaijan, which is three races away, or fall down in the pecking order to … wait for it … Aston Martin

The pressure is on. 4. The force is strong with Alonso Speaking of Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso’s storming run in Bahrain to a third-place finish took many by surprise, even the team.

There were signs, of course, during pre-season that the AMR23 had the pace to take on the field, but having a tangible outcome will boost the belief that the Silverstone-based outfit have the capacity to challenge for consistent top three finishes. Jeddah is considered by many as “the fastest street circuit” on the calendar, and on the balance of what was witnessed a fortnight ago, they could be in contention again this weekend. 3. Scuderia blow-up

Another team that is seemingly in disarray is Ferrari. The Prancing Horse was rather lame in Bahrain – Charles Leclerc did not finish the GP due to engine failure, while teammate Carlos Sainz could do little as he watched Alonso overtake him to seize third place in the latter stages of the race. Leclerc has reportedly held crisis talks with the organisation’s chairman John Elkann. Meanwhile, it is believed that the team’s technical boss, Enrico Cardile, is considering stepping down to go along with the recent resignation of chief engineer David Sanchez.

Racing director Laurent Mekies is also reportedly being head-hunted by Alpine. The situation is tense then at Scuderia HQ, with the new team principal Fred Vasseur juggling seemingly more politics than on-track problems. Nevertheless, Jeddah could be more conducive to a better performance from the SF23. Bahrain is abrasive and places an emphasis on traction – both Ferrari weaknesses. The Corniche Circuit is much faster and straight-line speed is key; and that might be to Leclerc and Sainz’s advantage. The big concern here, however, is whether Ferrari can solve their reliability issues to actually make a fist of it.

2. Red Alert at the Orange machine McLaren had a litany of woes in Bahrain. Pre-season testing warned that it would be the only outcome in the opening race, and so it proved as Lando Norris finished 17th – last that is – two laps down, and teammate Oscar Piastri DNF.

It could be a similar outcome this weekend, unless there have been some real, sustainable outcomes from their Bahrain review, regarding reliability. Despite their massive problems, Norris remained positive, saying earlier this week: “The team are working tirelessly to learn everything we can from Bahrain and to make changes so that we have a better weekend on track in Saudi. “We know there is a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be, but I trust the team and know they are doing everything they can for us to be better. Let’s get out there and give it everything.” When the MCL60 did behave in Bahrain, it could keep pace with the front-runners, so if the team has identified their issues, it could be a decent mid-field runner this weekend.

1. Dual of the Fates Red Bull were impervious in Bahrain, easily finishing 1-2. Max Verstappen has no equal currently and should be the favourite to win again on Sunday. Nonetheless, the Jeddah circuit is arguably not designed for a Red Bull set-up, so there could be a challenge from Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes that pushes the defending champions.