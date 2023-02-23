Cape Town – Pascal Wehrlein is having quite the Formula E season in his Porsche as the German is top of the standings before the Cape Town E-Prix. Wehrlein’s teammate Antonio Felix da Costa was third in the Hyderabad leg of the Formula E calender, while Werhlein finished fourth. Despite not finishing on the podium Wehrlein extended his lead at the top of the standing.

They will be hoping for much of the same when they hit the track in Cape Town in a few days time. ALSO READ: ‘We got the power …’ How the Formula E Cape Town E-Prix deals with Stage 6 load shedding Wehrlein says he wants more of the success they have had.

“We are leading and we want more that so I think our package looks strong. We need to do a step forward in qualifying because that is our weak area at the moment but in the race we have a very fast car. We also need to make sure we qualify in the front.” This is the first time Formula E will be staged in sub-Saharan Africa, so Cape Town will have to put it’s best foot forward as the sporting world casts their eyes on the Mother City. ALSO READ: A successful Cape Town E-Prix can only be a springboard for a F1 race in SA, says Kelvin van der Linde

Wehrlein said he is excited that Cape Town is part of helping the sport to grow. “When I saw that we are coming here I was super happy, like I say I have never been here. You only see beautiful pictures and hear amazing stories about the country and the city. I’m very happy to be here. I’m really grateful to be able to drive in such a cool city and hopefully we can make a very good story and very good memory (at the race).” Earlier in the week, co-founder and chairperson of e-Movement, Iain Banner, shared the news that the Cape Town track will be the fastest on the Formula E calender.

Wehrlein who arrived on Wednesday, says they have been preparing in the simulator before the race and will be seeing the track later today. He is looking forward to what the track has to offer. “It’s very long straights and also a couple of high speed corners, so yeah, it’s looks really cool driving around that stadium, it looks a bit bumpy in the simulator, so we’ll have to see how it is on the track sometimes the scan we have is not correct. But never mind we are ready for it, we are looking strong this year and we are looking forward to drive on the track,” Wehrlein said.