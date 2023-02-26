Cape Town - A successful Formula E race was help in Cape Town despite the country being in the grips of Stage 6 load shedding. Ahead of the event, race promoter Iain Banner said they were more than equipped to deal with the current rolling blackouts, with a power plan in place with the City of Cape Town and several backup generators.

One driver, Jaguar TCS’ Sam Bird said he experienced load shedding while in Cape Town and it gave him a new perspective on things. Meanwhile race winner, Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa says although he hasn’t experienced it, he hopes Formula E can leave a lasting impression in going green. “I haven’t actually (experienced), I guess hotels and restaurants have ways to keep them going. Obviously it’s a tricky situation. I’ve heard a few [places] where Formula E can actually be helpful to the city and the country. On the other hand, I don’t want to feel sorry but I can’t imagine how tough of a situation that must be for a city and a country and I hope it gets resolved soon.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kelvin van der Linde ‘devastated’ to be out of Cape Town ePrix Hopefully Formula E does pass the message of, sustainability and going green. I think you guys are getting through it with solar panel and inverters, in your houses, restaurants and hotels so that is exactly what we have in the cars as well.“ Formula E runs on a model which focuses on delivering sustainable events, making a meaningful, positive, impact in each host city, and using its global platform to promote electric cars and the part they'll play in addressing air pollution.

