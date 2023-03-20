WATCH: ‘I want to be a world champion like him’ - Aspiring SA rider Oratilwe Phiri meets hero Brad Binder

Johannesburg - It is not everyday that you meet your hero, or that as an internationally recognised sports star you get to understand your impact on the aspirations of the youth in a tangible way. For Oratilwe Phiri and Brad Binder both those statements are now true.

In a clever, yet heartfelt advertising campaign, Checkers Sixty60 and the MotoGP rider teamed up to surprise Phiri during Binder’s recent sabbatical in SA ahead of the 2023 season. The 14-year-old is a South African superbike racer with more than 62 podiums already under his belt, and a young man that dreams of participating at the highest level in the sport one day. “I want to be a world champion like Brad,” he says during the short video, which can be viewed on YouTube. “It just feels so good to be a champion.” ALSO READ: Brad Binder feels Red Bull KTM are closer to where they need to be ahead of new MotoGP season

As such and working together with Phiri’s parents, Binder and Co made their way to the Red Star Raceway in Delmas, east of Johannesburg, to meet an unsuspecting Phiri. Together, the two riders then took to the track to complete a few laps together. “Ora had no idea I was there, and it was incredibly humbling to witness his surprise,” Binder said via statement on Sunday. “I look forward to seeing this young man make his name locally, and globally, in years to come.” The 27-year-old Red Bull KTM rider will know, however, that the journey towards MotoGP glory is one of hard graft and sacrifice. Binder has been participating in GP motorcycle racing since 2011 and this season will mark his fourth year in the elite MotoGP category, which starts this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

ALSO READ: Binder hoping it’s fourth time lucky in new MotoGP season Binder will be hoping to add to his five podiums, which includes two victories, during the 21-race calendar, but will have stiff competition in overcoming Ducati-backed teams. The Italian motorbike manufacturer dominated the recent pre-season testing, claiming seven spots in the top 10 timesheet. Binder, meanwhile, clocked in as the nine-fastest rider during that testing event, at the Algarve Intyernational Circuit a few weeks ago - the same track where Sunday's race will be held.