WATCH: Jenson Button returns to Williams F1 in an advisory role

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON - The Williams Formula One team have signed 2009 world champion Jenson Button as an advisor, 21 years after handing him his grand prix debut. The team said in a statement on Friday that the 41-year-old, who won his title with Brawn GP, would serve as a 'senior advisor' on a multi-year deal. "I am so delighted to once again be able to say that I’ve signed for Williams," said Button. "Back when I was 19 it was a moment that changed my life and, despite the fact it was over 20 years ago, I already feel like I never really left. "Sir Frank Williams showed faith in me which I will be eternally grateful for and I am incredibly excited to have the chance to come back and help the team as it strives once more for success."

Welcoming @JensonButton back to Grove, this time in the capacity of Senior Advisor 🙌



Take it away, JB! pic.twitter.com/VUsx2PyFp3 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 22, 2021

Williams, who changed ownership last year with the founding family selling up to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, said Button would attend a number of races with them and some team events in Britain.

The Briton, who retired in 2017 after eight years at McLaren, will also continue his role as a pundit for Sky Sports television.

"Bringing Jenson back on board is another positive step to help us move forward as a team both on and off track," said newly-appointed Williams chief executive Jost Capito.

He said Button's experience would "add another layer to our transformation both technically and as a business."

Williams have British youngster George Russell, who has a long-term Mercedes contract and shone when he stood in for seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton last season, and Canadian Nicholas Latifi as their 2021 driver line-up.

The team finished last without a point last year and have not won a race since 2012.

Reuters